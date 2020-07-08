Pittsburgh District power team deploys in support of Tropical Storm Isaias response

Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s temporary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s temporary emergency power planning and response team (PRT) work from car top to provide generator power to critical facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias. The nine-member PRT is working from the generator staging base at Camp Hartel, in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s temporary emergency power planning and response team deployed to Connecticut to provide generator power to critical facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, Aug. 7.



The nine-member power planning and response team (PRT) traveled to the generator staging base Camp Hartel, at Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The team is charged with providing oversight for 84 contractors capable of hauling, installing, fueling and maintaining 120 FEMA generators providing life-sustaining power for approximately 10 days.



The district manages the national emergency temporary power mission, which provides generator power to critical infrastructure impacted by storm damage and deployment coordination of the Corps’ seven power teams across the nation as well as the management and quality assurance of the contract.



As an essential part of the mission, the Army’s 249th Battalion, also known as the Prime Power battalion, provides assessment and coordination of generator installation. A two-man crew from the Corps’ Philadelphia District augments the deployed team from an emergency command and control vehicle.



Providing emergency power support during a pandemic presents a unique set of challenges that the team had to address. The Corps’ New York District provided a safety and occupational health subject matter expert to overcome those obstacles.



“The safety subject matter expert is a new part of the team whose primary focus is to ensure that all COVID-19 related measures are in place to protect the responders, as well as the community, we are supporting,” said Al Coglio, chief of emergency management, Pittsburgh District. “All teams deployed with health protection measures to include personal protection measures and sanitation supplies along with additional contractor assets to ensure safe social distancing practices can be maintained.”