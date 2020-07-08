Pittsburgh team helps provide power

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s temporary emergency power planning and response team (PRT) work from car top to provide generator power to critical facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias. The nine-member PRT is working from the generator staging base at Camp Hartel, in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

