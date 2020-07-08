Brooklyn, New York Sailor Serves as Member of U.S. Navy in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 3, 2020) Air Traffic Controlman 1st Class Xavier...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 3, 2020) Air Traffic Controlman 1st Class Xavier Wynter, a sailor from Brooklyn, N.Y., and the leading petty officer for the Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, pauses for a photo while on the flight line, Aug. 3, 2020. Wynter manages the air traffic controllers and the ATOC training program in additions to also being qualified to operate the control tower. Camp Lemonnier is a n opeational installation that enavles U.S., allied and parnter nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure secutiy in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Aviation Traffic Controlman 1st Class Xavier F. Wynter from Brooklyn, N.Y. is a U.S. Navy sailor deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



As the leading petty officer of the Air Terminal Operations Center at Camp Lemonnier, Wynter manages and trains the military and civilian personnel under his supervision. In support of the COVID-19 response, Wynter steps in to work the control tower as needed and assists with the baggage loading, screening and, processing for incoming and outgoing personnel at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.



“We’ve taken a manning hit,” said Wynter, “so I help out the contractors with as much as I can do.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Wynter, a 2006 East New York High School of Transit Technology graduate credits his success in the Navy and here on deployment to growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y.



“A lot of my community in New York and family have this work ethic that we take ownership of everything,” said Wynter. ”Even if it’s not yours and you are using it, it becomes yours so always show pride in it.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



His family tradition and culture draw Wynter to the sea.



“All of us are sailors and fishermen, said Wynter. “I like going out to sea. My grandfather and I do it all the time whenever we get the chance.”



“Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti is strategically located near some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and is a key U.S. military base that provides stability and cooperation with multinational partners in the Horn of Africa,” said Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Sailors such as Petty Officer Wynter represent the brightest and best of America’s Navy who serve with the highest sense of responsibility in the performance of mission-essential tasks. I am honored to serve with Petty Officer Garcia and thanks to his efforts, the Camp Lemonnier team is one that continues to embody the essence of teamwork, community and professionalism.”



Wynter plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



While Wynter comes from a family history of Army service he chose to serve in the Navy. His mother who was born in Guyana served as a means to obtain her American citizenship and his older brother passed away while deployed to Iraq in 2004. He has a younger brother and a younger sister both serving in the Army.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Wynter, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“A great thing about the Navy is you get to wake up in different places, one day it’s California and the next day you’re waking up in the Philippines, ” said Wynter. “We get to see and travel the world as everyone should travel the world.”