CLDJ’s Department in the Spotlight - Operations

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 3, 2020) Air Traffic Controlman 1st Class Xavier Wynter, a sailor from Brooklyn, N.Y., and the leading petty officer for the Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, pauses for a photo while on the flight line, Aug. 3, 2020. Wynter manages the air traffic controllers and the ATOC training program in additions to also being qualified to operate the control tower. Camp Lemonnier is a n opeational installation that enavles U.S., allied and parnter nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure secutiy in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

