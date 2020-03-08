Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLDJ’s Department in the Spotlight - Operations

    DJIBOUTI

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 3, 2020) Air Traffic Controlman 1st Class Xavier Wynter, a sailor from Brooklyn, N.Y., and the leading petty officer for the Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, pauses for a photo while on the flight line, Aug. 3, 2020. Wynter manages the air traffic controllers and the ATOC training program in additions to also being qualified to operate the control tower. Camp Lemonnier is a n opeational installation that enavles U.S., allied and parnter nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure secutiy in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ’s Department in the Spotlight - Operations, by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

