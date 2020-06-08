Traveling This Summer?

Photo By Laura Kreider | With the current COVID-19 precautions, maintain physical distancing, adhere to host...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | With the current COVID-19 precautions, maintain physical distancing, adhere to host nation requirements, and insure that you are aware of any travel restrictions or mandatory quarantine that may be in place for any country of intended travel. Education and awareness are the two most important elements to keep us safe. Knowing what to do should something occur will improve your chances of staying safe, keeping in touch, and quickly reuniting with your family. Please maintain situational awareness and stay safe. For more information on how to stay safe, contact the USAG Italy Antiterrorism Office at DSN 646-5927/5714 or COMM 0444-71-5927/5714. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy - With summer in full swing, many families will set off on their summer vacations as COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted across Europe. While vacationing any time of the year, please be vigilant. Increased travel, mass transit coupled with large gatherings of personnel present attractive targets of opportunity for those who wish to do us harm. Watch or read the news, check out the U.S. State Department’s website for the countries to which you are traveling and contact your unit’s anti-terrorism officer for information about your travel location(s). The U.S. Army Africa commanding general and U.S. Army Garrison Italy commander encourage all personnel to monitor local media and “factor information into their personal travel plans and activities.”



Although there is no known terrorist targeting of DoD personnel or assets, “no known threat” does not imply that there is “no threat”. In response to the current threat environment, all personnel must remain aware, alert, and attentive to their surroundings. Remember to review basic individual protection measures and maintain situational awareness. Some individual protection measures to observe:



- Keep a low profile; make an effort to blend into the local environment

- Be aware of your surroundings

- Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return

- Avoid planned gatherings or demonstrations

- Stay away from high risk areas

- Carry a cell phone

- Know emergency numbers



With the current world-wide COVID-19 environment, exercise precautions, maintain physical distancing, adhere to host nation requirements, and insure that you are aware of any travel restrictions or mandatory quarantine that may be in place for any country of intended travel. Be sure to carry applicable soggiornos if leaving Italy. For U.S. passport holders, the soggiorno is the key item that may prevent a denial of boarding aircraft for return flights to Europe or Italy.



Protecting our community and families are our top priorities and education and awareness are the two most important elements to keep us safe. It may seem difficult, if not impossible, to prevent an attack, but knowing what to do should something occur will improve your chances of staying safe, keeping in touch, and quickly reuniting with your family. Please maintain situational awareness and stay safe.



For more information on how to stay safe, contact the USAG Italy Antiterrorism Office at DSN 646-5927/5714 or COMM 0444-71-5927/5714.