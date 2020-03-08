Education center expands services

By Norman Shifflett



Garrison Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — As more and more face-to-face services resume during the COVID-19 pandemic, Soldiers now have more educational services available such as testing and face to face counseling.



However, there are some things Soldiers need to know about the expanded services and their restrictions.



Soldiers who need to speak to a counselor face-to-face about topics such as tuition assistance (TA) or credentialing assistance (CA) will need to make an appointment. To make an appointment call 526-1291 Monday-Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Only the person with the appointment should attend and a face covering is required to enter the education center, located in building 1012.



“It’s going to be safety first,” said Ceara Tapin, supervisory education services specialist. “We are taking these measures for the safety of the Soldiers and the safety of our staff.”



Currently the computer lab is closed indefinitely due to cleaning and staffing requirements to keep the lab safe and operational for Soldiers and staff.



Some other services are scheduled to resume later this month.



The Basic Skills Education Program (BSEP)/General Technical (GT) preparation classes are scheduled to begin Monday for those who were already enrolled before the COVID-19 pandemic. If Soldiers need to enroll in BSEP/GT preparation classes, the education center will start accepting new enrollments Aug. 24.



Testing is also available and can be scheduled through the testing office at 526-8072. Tests of Adult Basic Education (TABE), which are required for enrollment in BSEP/GT prep classes, will resume at a limited capacity Aug. 17.



Tapin said that the staff is encouraging Soldiers to use the online options as much as possible. The briefings are located at http://www.livebinders.com/play/play/2527417. For more information, call the front desk at 526-2124 or visit the “Fort Carson Army Education Center” on Facebook.



Education is a key part of Soldiers’ development and the education center staff is doing what it can to help them successfully pursue it.



“Soldiers need to work on the skill sets that are going to help open doors for them in the future and help stabilize their re-entry into the civilian sector,” said Angela Murphy, education services specialist-support programs. “Even in this environment we are here to help.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 13:56 Story ID: 375421 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Education center expands services, by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.