Army & Air Force Exchange Service Annual Report Details Mission-Essential Support in 2019

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has released its 2019 Mission Report, highlighting the mission-essential support the Department of Defense’s largest retailer provided Warfighters and their families last year.



“The Exchange’s strong performance in 2019 positioned it well to address the unique and unanticipated challenges of the pandemic,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Smart management, with a focus on efficiency and collaboration, provides the agility needed to rapidly transform operations to deliver safe, sanitized and secure access to essentials and further protect the force.”



Revenues for the year totaled $8.6 billion, with $369 million in dividend-eligible earnings. In total, $217 million in dividends were returned to the military community, supporting critical Quality-of-Life programs including Child, Youth and School Services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more.



Efforts detailed in the report include:



• Providing unprecedented support at the tip of the spear, including reopening stores within days after rocket attacks at Camp Taji and Bagram Airfield

• Welcoming home 4.1 million disabled Veterans and certain caregivers with in-store shopping privileges

• Marching toward the goal of hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses by the end of 2020

• Bringing a taste of home overseas by showing first-run movies like “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” downrange and opening Wahlburgers’ first military location

• Piloting a campus-style dining program at the U.S. Air Force Academy



The Exchange’s 2019 Mission Report includes audited financial numbers from EY, a third-party global financial services company. The report is viewable on the Exchange’s Community Hub at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/.



The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years.



