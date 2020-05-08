Aguadilla, Puerto Rico Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Christian Nieves...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Christian Nieves Feliciano, from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, a logistics support representative is recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, Aug. 5, 2020. Nieves Feliciano, a 2007 graduate of Benito Cerezo Vazquez High School, Puerto Rico, coordinates and expedites logistic requirements that support all transiting ships within the region. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Christian Nieves Feliciano, from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, who is a logistics support representative and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, Aug. 5, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Nieves Feliciano and congratulate him on his nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Nieves Feliciano exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Nieves Feliciano, a 2007 graduate of Benito Cerezo Vazquez High School, credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Aguadilla.



“A big lesson that I learned growing up that helped me make the decision to join the Navy is that you have to ensure your future and make those decisions early in life and commit to it,” Nieves Feliciano said. “My best friend joined the Navy, he came back on leave and told me of his experiences and convince me to join. It was the best decision I ever made.”



Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Nieves Feliciano experienced some challenges when joining the military.



“My biggest challenge in my transition from Puerto Rico to the United States was using my second language as my primary language,” said Nieves Feliciano. “My first year in the Navy I was stationed on the USS George Washington in Norfolk, Va., and a few months later we started our deployment to switch homeport to Yokosuka, Japan."



As a logistics support representative, Nieves Feliciano’s responsibilities are to coordinate and expedite logistic requirements that support all transiting ships within the region.



“We provide boots on ground support to the fleet,” said Nieves Feliciano. “Some of our capabilities include tracking down and receiving critical parts, coordinating deliveries of stores, providing mail to the fleet and assisting with transient personnel.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Petty Officer Nieves Feliciano is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Nieves Feliciano is most proud of receiving Surface Warfare Qualification.



“While stationed onboard the USS George Washington, I spent a lot of my off time studying for the Surface Qualification board,” said Nieves Feliciano. “I was splitting my study time for my board with studying for my advancement exam as well.”



Nieves Feliciano is the first in his family to serve in the military, and hopes to begin a family tradition.



“I do not have any prior military family members, but they’ve given me nothing but support since the day I enlisted,” Nieves Feliciano said.



As a reservist, Nieves Feliciano takes experiences from his civilian job and has used that to improve his effectiveness while forward deployed.



“As a warehouse manager for the Coast Guard Exchange in Puerto Rico, it is a very busy store,” said Nieves Feliciano. “Supervising 25 personnel I oversee many of the same duties as I do at CLDJ, it’s helped with organizing movement and tracking of materials.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Nieves Feliciano, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“At CLDJ, I like that I am directly responsible for supporting ships in the area of responsibility,” Nieves Feliciano said. “I also like the new and different challenges every day. What I enjoy most about being in the Navy is serving my country along with other service members from different parts of the world.