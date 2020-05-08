Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aguadilla, Puerto Rico Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Christian Nieves Feliciano, from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, a logistics support representative is recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, Aug. 5, 2020. Nieves Feliciano, a 2007 graduate of Benito Cerezo Vazquez High School, Puerto Rico, coordinates and expedites logistic requirements that support all transiting ships within the region. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

    This work, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

