NUWC Division, Keyport Breaks Ground on New Building, New Era in Undersea Vehicle Innovation

Courtesy Photo | Submarine Development Squadron 5 Commander Capt. Lincoln Reifsteck , NUWC Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Jon Moretty, , and Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron ONE Commanding Officer Cmdr. Robert Patchin break ground on NUWC Division, Keyport's new facility that will serve as the U.S. Navy's Undersea Vehicle Maintenance Facility.

NUWC Division, Keyport held a groundbreaking ceremony on July 29, 2020 for a new facility that will serve as the U.S. Navy's Undersea Vehicle Maintenance Facility.



Groundbreakers included NUWC Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Jon Moretty, Submarine Development Squadron 5 Commander Capt. Lincoln Reifsteck, and Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUV) Squadron ONE Commanding Officer Cmdr. Robert Patchin.



“The groundbreaking for the UUV Maintenance facility is an important step to ensure the shore industrial base is ready to maintain, support, and deploy the growing fleet of UUVs, ” said Moretty.



Located on Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport in Washington State, the building will serve as an intermediate and depot maintenance facility to support the Navy's expanding inventory of small, medium, and large undersea vehicles, as well as supporting maintenance and relevant training for personnel. Its use will complement the work of NUWC Division, Keyport's existing Unmanned Undersea Vehicle homeport maintenance and storage space, Barb Hall, which opened in 2017.



“The facility’s location at NUWC Keyport strengthens the relationship between our Keyport engineers and the operational warfighters of UUVRON, located next door in Barb Hall,” said Moretty. “The engineer-warfighter partnership allows for agility, responsiveness, and quick feedback vital to the success of new systems and platforms.”



The 27,340 square foot building will be a single-story high-bay open floor maintenance facility with dual 30-ton bridge cranes that can work in tandem. The facility will also include machine shop, parts and battery storage, multiple vehicle maintenance areas, and personnel support spaces. It is expected to be completed by May, 2022.



Moretty said that the new facility’s opening will be transformational for the reputations of both the Command and surrounding community. “For 106 years, NUWC Division, Keyport has been the Navy’s lead provider of highly reliable torpedoes to the fleet, earning us the nickname ‘Torpedo Town, USA.’ With the UUV Maintenance Facility, we are starting a new chapter, leveraging our vast torpedo experience, to transform into ‘UUV City, USA.’ “



NUWC Division, Keyport is a global network of people, facilities, and capabilities, united by a culture of innovation and a common purpose: to expand America’s advantage in the undersea domain.