NUWC Division, Keyport Breaks Ground on New Building, New Era in Unmanned Vehicle Innovation

Submarine Development Squadron 5 Commander Capt. Lincoln Reifsteck , NUWC Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Jon Moretty, , and Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron ONE Commanding Officer Cmdr. Robert Patchin break ground on NUWC Division, Keyport’s new facility that will serve as the U.S. Navy's Undersea Vehicle Maintenance Facility.
07.29.2020
08.05.2020
|6297808
|200729-N-MV201-016
|4564x3260
|1.43 MB
|US
|3
|0
|0
NUWC Division, Keyport Breaks Ground on New Building, New Era in Undersea Vehicle Innovation
