    NUWC Division, Keyport Breaks Ground on New Building, New Era in Unmanned Vehicle Innovation

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport

    Submarine Development Squadron 5 Commander Capt. Lincoln Reifsteck , NUWC Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Jon Moretty, , and Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron ONE Commanding Officer Cmdr. Robert Patchin break ground on NUWC Division, Keyport’s new facility that will serve as the U.S. Navy's Undersea Vehicle Maintenance Facility.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division, Keyport Breaks Ground on New Building, New Era in Undersea Vehicle Innovation

    Keyport
    Undersea
    UUV
    Innovation
    Future Navy

