Toms takes command of 167th Security Forces Squadron

A change of command ceremony for the 167th Security Forces Squadron was held in the 167th Airlift Wing’s dining facility, Aug. 1.

Lt. Col. Timothy Rice relinquished command of the squadron to Capt. Roderick Toms during the ceremony.

Col. Bill Annie, 167th Mission Support Group commander and the presiding official for the ceremony, said that in the short time that he has known Toms that Toms has already gained his faith and trust.

“I could not be more happy to bring you into the MSG family,” Annie said to Toms who previously served as an intelligence officer for the 167th Operations Support Squadron.

Toms said he felt blessed to be joining the security forces squadron team.

“It’s clear that I’m inheriting an organization that is already operating at a high level,” Toms said. “I promise as we work together to complete our mission I will always weigh the impact of my decisions on you and your families.”

Rice served as the SFS commander for seven years and now serves as the 167th MSG deputy commander.

