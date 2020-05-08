Final Mission: Airman Spotlight

Photo By Airman Janae Masoner | U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Cami Glasgow poses for a portrait photo....... read more read more Photo By Airman Janae Masoner | U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Cami Glasgow poses for a portrait photo. Glasgow helped the Missouri National Guard package meals for Cameron School District summer school food service program at the Cameron Veterans Middle School in Cameron, Missouri, July 31, 2020. The Guardsman packaged around 400 meals. Missouri Guardsmen are assisting local agencies within the community as part of a state-wide effort during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Basic Janae Masoner)(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Janae Masoner) see less | View Image Page

A group of Soldiers and Airmen of the Missouri National Guard gather in the cafeteria of the Cameron Veterans Middle School. The servicemembers were tasked with preparing lunches for kids enrolled in the district’s summer school.



Senior Master Sgt. Cami Glasgow, mere months away from retirement, leads the effort in support of her community. Glasgow, an Airman assigned to the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, has been in the military for a total of 21 years. She spent three years in active duty and has been with the 139th Airlift Wing for the past 18 years.



“Joining the military was the best decision I ever made,” Glasgow says. “Time has flown by, so I guess that’s a good sign that it’s been fun and it’s bittersweet to be retiring.”



Glasgow has spent her military career working as a special purpose heavy equipment mechanic that involves vehicle repairs and services. Glasgow then cross-trained into contracting and helped to prepare deployers by ensuring they had all requirements and equipment needed for their job.



Here in Cameron, her last mission is to package and serve food to the kids in summer school for the Cameron School District as a part of the Summer Food Service Program.



“The team I’ve been working with has been phenomenal,” Glasgow said. “I would encourage anyone to do something like this.”



“It’s been a really good experience to give back to the community and at the same time I feel like they’re giving to me as well,” Glasgow explains. “Since I am retiring, it’s kind of my last hoorah.”