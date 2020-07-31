U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Cami Glasgow poses for a portrait photo. Glasgow helped the Missouri National Guard package meals for Cameron School District summer school food service program at the Cameron Veterans Middle School in Cameron, Missouri, July 31, 2020. The Guardsman packaged around 400 meals. Missouri Guardsmen are assisting local agencies within the community as part of a state-wide effort during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Basic Janae Masoner)(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 11:12 Photo ID: 6297052 VIRIN: 200731-Z-FP794-0094 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.49 MB Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsman help feed school children., by AB Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.