    Guardsman help feed school children.

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Cami Glasgow poses for a portrait photo. Glasgow helped the Missouri National Guard package meals for Cameron School District summer school food service program at the Cameron Veterans Middle School in Cameron, Missouri, July 31, 2020. The Guardsman packaged around 400 meals. Missouri Guardsmen are assisting local agencies within the community as part of a state-wide effort during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Basic Janae Masoner)(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Janae Masoner)

    Final Mission: Airman Spotlight

