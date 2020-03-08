NAVWAR Names New Executive Director

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) welcomed John Pope as the command’s new executive director, August 3, 2020.

Pope succeeded Pat Sullivan, who retired July 31, after 29 years of civil service to NAVWAR, the U.S. Navy and the Nation.



“I cannot think of a better leader to take over as my replacement,” said Sullivan. “As it has been said before, the price of greatness is a responsibility, and John Pope has demonstrated excellence from the beginning of his career, and with that comes the opportunity and responsibility to lead this extraordinary command. I have full confidence in his leadership and ability to push the limits of what is possible in the delivery of innovative technologies and operational concepts so that we can compete and win today and in the coming decades.”



In his new role as executive director, Pope will share responsibility of more than 11,000 civilian and military personnel and a budget of more than $7 billion, dedicated to the acquisition, delivery and sustainment of major command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, enterprise information and space systems for the Department of the Navy.



“Selected from a very competitive field of candidates, Pope has been part of the NAVWAR team since 1998 as both an active duty officer and a civilian,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Admiral Christian Becker. "With his breadth of knowledge and experience in leading Information Warfare acquisition, modernization, maintenance, engineering and logistics, he will undoubtedly lead the NAVWAR Team to success in the rapid delivery of information warfare capabilities from seabed to space.”



Prior to being selected as NAVWAR’s executive director, Pope served as executive director at the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence and Space Systems. In this capacity, he was responsible for integrating, executing, and delivering capability in an annual portfolio of $4 billion supporting information needs for naval, joint, and coalition warfighters.



Pope began his government career in 1983, receiving his Navy commission via the University of Pennsylvania Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program. A surface warfare officer and an engineering duty officer, his major acquisition assignments on active duty included commanding officer of Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, major program manager of the Navy’s Communications Program Office, and fleet support program manager of NAVWAR’s Fleet Readiness Directorate.



Pope was appointed to the Senior Executive Service in January 2016 and holds a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.



“I am greatly honored to be chosen to lead a command comprised of such dedicated professionals,” said Pope. “I will not take this opportunity for granted, as I am committed to promoting the innovation, agility and urgency necessary to achieve our vision, deliver on our mission and provide premier support to the warfighter.”



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 14:00 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US