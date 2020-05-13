Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200513-N-UN340-002

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    200513-N-UN340-002 SAN DIEGO (May 13, 2020) John William Rippon Pope, Senior Executive Service. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt (Released)

    NAVWAR Names New Executive Director

    NAVY
    Executive Director
    Senior Executive Service
    NAVWAR
    John Pope

