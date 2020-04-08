Your impact is boundless

Courtesy Photo | Col. Lori C. Jones addresses the crowd of nearly 200 Reserve Citizen Airmen, her...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Lori C. Jones addresses the crowd of nearly 200 Reserve Citizen Airmen, her family and friends, who gathered to watch her assume command of the 960th Cyberspcae Operations Group, June 2, at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy Auditorium. Jones is the third person to lead the Group since it stood up in march 2013 and the Group's first female commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt Carlos Trevino) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES 08.04.2020 Courtesy Story 960th Cyberspace Wing

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, Texas -- In challenging times, Airmen turn to their leaders for guidance and reassurance more than ever. I happen to think of us, all my Air Force brethren, as leaders in our communities.



Whether you are an Airman First Class, Senior Master Sergeant or a Colonel, we all have been blessed with the good sense to be a part of an organization that makes a focused effort to build us up as leaders. As a result, I believe we are all better armed than the average person to lead in our communities during these times of uncertainty.



Whether it’s leading by example in how we conduct ourselves or leading in a more focused way by being involved in a child’s local PTA or as a Girl Scout troop leader; our opportunities to make a positive impact, not just in the Air Force but in all aspects of our lives, are boundless.



We as leaders are not immune to emotional unrest as we wrestle with our own feelings during tumultuous times. You may ask yourself, “How am I supposed to help my fellow Airmen when I have my own worries on how to cope with what’s going on?”



During this time of civil unrest in our country and amid a global pandemic, I believe our society is hungry for change. Change that makes us better as a society requires the right kind of leaders. Being brave enough to step up in the face of uncertainty and be part of the solution and part of the change we feel needs to take place.



As I wind down my time here in the 960th Cyberspace Wing, I can’t help but reflect on my experience here and what we’ve accomplished together and how we’ve worked as a team to drive the change to improve our organization.



You all are the finest group of professionals I’ve ever had the honor to work alongside. I know you will continue the work we started during my time here to make this wing a leader in the information warfare space.



I challenge you all to continue to step out and step up to drive change and make our country and our world a better place. If the last few months have taught me anything, it’s that life is fragile and time is fleeting...there is no time like the present to take a stand for what you believe in.



I challenge all of you to be part of the change you want to see in our Air Force, in our community, in our country and in every aspect of our lives. I, for one, have taken time to reflect on the change that I want to make in myself and in the world around me. I will strive to be a better person, a better listener and most importantly, more active in helping others who feel marginalized to find a voice and feel heard.



I have challenged myself, and challenge all of you, to have the courage and strength be a part of the change you want to see in the world. God Bless and Godspeed!



Written by Col. Lori C. Jones, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander