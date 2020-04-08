Surface Warfare Engineering School Names Sailors/Instructors of the Quarter

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 3, 2020) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 3, 2020) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes awards the 3rd Quarter Sailors and Instructors of the Quarter August 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineman 1st Class Samantha Cardenas/Released) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes, Ill. (August 3, 2020) — Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes awarded 3rd Quarter Sailors of the Quarter and Instructors of the Quarter August 3.



SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson says the commitment to excellence demonstrated at the command makes him proud every day.



"One of my favorite things is being able to recognize Sailors for outstanding performance," Gibson said. "The Sailor and Instructor of the Quarter program exists for that reason; to honor those who go above and beyond. All awardees epitomize our Navy's core values and are outstanding representatives of SWESC Great Lakes. The competition for this program is always tough here and I would like to think that these Sailors represent the standard and not the exception."



Third Quarter selections include:

Sailor of the Quarter (SOQ)

Damage Controlman 1st Class Pedro Santos



Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ)

Gas Turbine System Technicians Electrical 1st Class Adrianne Deleon



Senior Instructor of the Quarter (SIOQ)

Chief Electrician’s Mate Hubert Bell



Instructor of the Quarter (IOQ)

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Nick Peterson



Junior Instructor of the Quarter (JIOQ)

Gas Turbine System Technicians Electrical 2nd Class Robert Bridges