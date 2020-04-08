Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Names Sailors/Instructors of the Quarter

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Names Sailors/Instructors of the Quarter

    Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 3, 2020) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Story by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    Great Lakes, Ill. (August 3, 2020) — Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes awarded 3rd Quarter Sailors of the Quarter and Instructors of the Quarter August 3.

    SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson says the commitment to excellence demonstrated at the command makes him proud every day.

    "One of my favorite things is being able to recognize Sailors for outstanding performance," Gibson said. "The Sailor and Instructor of the Quarter program exists for that reason; to honor those who go above and beyond. All awardees epitomize our Navy's core values and are outstanding representatives of SWESC Great Lakes. The competition for this program is always tough here and I would like to think that these Sailors represent the standard and not the exception."

    Third Quarter selections include:
    Sailor of the Quarter (SOQ)
    Damage Controlman 1st Class Pedro Santos

    Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ)
    Gas Turbine System Technicians Electrical 1st Class Adrianne Deleon

    Senior Instructor of the Quarter (SIOQ)
    Chief Electrician’s Mate Hubert Bell

    Instructor of the Quarter (IOQ)
    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Nick Peterson

    Junior Instructor of the Quarter (JIOQ)
    Gas Turbine System Technicians Electrical 2nd Class Robert Bridges

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 11:01
    Story ID: 375241
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Warfare Engineering School Names Sailors/Instructors of the Quarter, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sailor of the Quarter
    Great Lakes
    Instructor of the Quarter
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command
    SWESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT