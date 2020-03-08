GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 3, 2020) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes awards the 3rd Quarter Sailors and Instructors of the Quarter August 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineman 1st Class Samantha Cardenas/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 11:01
|Photo ID:
|6295822
|VIRIN:
|200803-N-N0490-5000
|Resolution:
|2122x1422
|Size:
|543.93 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Surface Warfare Engineering School Names Sailors/Instructors of the Quarter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Surface Warfare Engineering School Names Sailors/Instructors of the Quarter
LEAVE A COMMENT