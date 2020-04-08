Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg

Photo By Senior Airman Aubree Owens | An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Aubree Owens | An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:21 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time 4 August 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. ICBMs provide the U.S. and its allies the necessary deterrent capability to maintain freedom to operate and navigate globally in accordance with international laws and norms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 12:21 a.m. Pacific Time.



The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.



Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, was the launch decision authority.



“This launch demonstrates that we are able to provide the range support needed to facilitate this test during peacetime operations in the midst of COVID-19 operations,” said Mastalir. “Signifying that our nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, reliable, effective and ready to defend the United States and our allies.”



For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg AFB range operations, contact 30th Space Wing Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.



For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 (After Hours 318-532-1215) or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.