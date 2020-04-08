An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 12:21 a.m. Pacific Time.
The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.
Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, was the launch decision authority.
“This launch demonstrates that we are able to provide the range support needed to facilitate this test during peacetime operations in the midst of COVID-19 operations,” said Mastalir. “Signifying that our nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, reliable, effective and ready to defend the United States and our allies.”
For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg AFB range operations, contact 30th Space Wing Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.
For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 (After Hours 318-532-1215) or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 06:02
|Story ID:
|375217
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg, by A1C Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT