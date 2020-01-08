50th Regional Support Group will lead the Florida National Guard’s COVID-19 response

Courtesy Photo | The 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) command teams stands in front of the Miami Beach...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) command teams stands in front of the Miami Beach Convention Center. The 50th RSG took command and control responsibilities for Florida Guard support operations at 28 Community Based Testing Sites statewide run by local and state partners. In addition to this expanded role, the 50th will continue to operate the State’s Logistics Response Center in Orlando. see less | View Image Page

Homestead, Fla. – The 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) has a new mission after leading the Florida National Guard’s COVID-19 response efforts in South Florida since March: head north and assume control of all of the FLNG efforts in the state.



There are 28 Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) scattered across a dozen counties, and the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) had command and control of all of the ones outside of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties until July 31. The administrative transfer of authority between the 53rd IBCT and the 50th RSG took place on August 1.



“The transition was smooth and seamless,” said Lt. Col. Craig Henson, operations officer assigned to the 50th RSG. “We worked diligently with the 53rd staff for over two weeks to ensure that no CBTS locations were affected by this transition. We feel that we achieved that goal.”



As a result of this transfer of authority, the 50th RSG will now have command and control responsibilities for Florida Guard support operations at CBTS locations statewide run by local and state partners. In addition to this expanded role, the 50th will continue to operate the State’s Logistics Response Center in Orlando.



For Maj. Angel Reynoso, the executive officer of the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion and commander of the Task Force responsible for CBTS locations in Palm Beach and Broward counties, working with the 50th RSG has been a great learning experience.



“I know and have worked with several of the 50th officers in the past, so we have a great working relationship,” said Reynoso. “Our goal is to make sure we continue supporting our local partners at the different testing sites, and working with the 50th. I’m confident we will continue to do so for as long as we are needed.”



Since starting COVID-19 operations in mid-March, the 50th RSG and its subordinate units have provided direct and indirect support to more than a dozen CBTS locations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, helping administer more than 500,000 sample collections to date in their area of operations.



“We are incredibly proud of the critical work that our Soldiers and Airmen have accomplished since COVID operations began, and we are looking forward to this new role,” said Col. Ricardo Roig, 50th RSG commander. “We are all proud to be able to continue serving the citizens of Florida.”