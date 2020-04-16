50th Regional Support Group will lead the Florida National Guard’s COVID-19 response

The 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) command teams stands in front of the Miami Beach Convention Center. The 50th RSG took command and control responsibilities for Florida Guard support operations at 28 Community Based Testing Sites statewide run by local and state partners. In addition to this expanded role, the 50th will continue to operate the State’s Logistics Response Center in Orlando.

