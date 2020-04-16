Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    50th Regional Support Group will lead the Florida National Guard’s COVID-19 response

    50th Regional Support Group will lead the Florida National Guard’s COVID-19 response

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    50th Regional Support Group

    The 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) command teams stands in front of the Miami Beach Convention Center. The 50th RSG took command and control responsibilities for Florida Guard support operations at 28 Community Based Testing Sites statewide run by local and state partners. In addition to this expanded role, the 50th will continue to operate the State’s Logistics Response Center in Orlando.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 19:12
    Photo ID: 6295087
    VIRIN: 200420-Z-XX123-001
    Resolution: 5801x3347
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Regional Support Group will lead the Florida National Guard’s COVID-19 response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    50th Regional Support Group will lead the Florida National Guard&rsquo;s COVID-19 response

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    Florida Army National Guard
    FLNG
    13th Army Band
    260th Military Intelligence Battalion
    927th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    254th Transportation Battalion
    50th RSG
    50th Regional Support Group
    CBJTC
    930th Digital Liaison Detachment
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT