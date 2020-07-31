NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony using Facebook Live, MS Teams

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 200731-N-HC520-056 NORFOLK (July 31, 2020) (Left) Capt. Gordon E. Meek III, relieves...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 200731-N-HC520-056 NORFOLK (July 31, 2020) (Left) Capt. Gordon E. Meek III, relieves Capt. Richard D. Hayes III, as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, during a virtual change of command ceremony, July 31. Seated from left is Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, NAVFAC Atlantic, and Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. The ceremony, held at the Vista Point Conference Center onboard Naval Station Norfolk, was streamed on Facebook Live and MS Teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – Capt. Gordon E. Meek III relieved Capt. Richard D. Hayes III as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic during a virtual change of command ceremony, July 31. The ceremony, held at the Vista Point Conference Center onboard Naval Station Norfolk, was streamed on Facebook Live and MS Teams.



Hayes, who has been NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic commanding officer since August 2018, will report to his next assignment to serve as the Force Maritime Headquarters director for Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, Virginia Beach, Virginia. A native of Charleston, West Virginia, he graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering (Construction Management) from Purdue University.



“To the men and women of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, I am humbled and proud to have been a member of your impressive team, and to have experienced and shared your countless accomplishments and achievements,” said Hayes during his remarks. “I thank you for your tireless support to the Warfighters and all of our customers.... You all do an outstanding job and I will forever treasure the time I have had as your commanding officer. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your high-performing team.”



Prior to Hayes remarks, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic and Fleet Civil Engineer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, presented Hayes, on behalf of the Director, Navy Staff A. S. Haeuptle, for the President of the United States, the Legion of Merit (Gold Star in lieu of second award) for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service from August 2018 to June 2020.



The citation reads in part: “Captain Hayes displayed exceptional dedication and foresight as he led his team of over 4,000 military and civilian personnel in the execution of $6.2 billion in facility services, design, and construction at 13 Navy and five Marine Corps installations. He guided the command through a period of significant organizational change and transition of financial systems, while leading a record level of work in support of critical Navy and Marine Corps programs. Additionally, he led the fast track award of $1.2 billion in facility repair projects and masterfully positioned his team for the award of over $1.7 billion in military construction projects in response to the devastation of Hurricane Florence, while continuing to deliver extraordinary support to fleet priorities including the Columbia submarine program and Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan. By his dynamic direction, keen judgment, and loyal dedication to duty, Captain Hayes reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”



Meek, a native of Evans, Georgia, comes to NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic from NAVFAC Pacific in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he served as deputy commander for Operations. He graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. He is Seabee Combat Warfare and Fleet Marine Force qualified, is a registered Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia, a Project Manager Professional, and a member of the Department of Defense Acquisition Corps.



“To the men and women of NAVFAC MIDLANT, I commit to give you my all,” Meek said, while delivering his remarks. “I exist to listen, to learn, and then to find ways to allow you to succeed unimpeded, with urgency, to create and sustain a work environment that is free of fear, free of obstacles, free of ambiguity, so that our output directly enables warfighter lethality. We must reimagine the boundaries. I cannot wait to dive in.



“XO, BD, Ops – let’s don our masks and rock and roll!”



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from Georgia to Maine and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region's facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.