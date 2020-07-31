Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC MIDLANT Change of Command

    NAVFAC MIDLANT Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Jeffrey C Doepp 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    200731-N-HC520-056 NORFOLK (July 31, 2020) (Left) Capt. Gordon E. Meek III, relieves Capt. Richard D. Hayes III, as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, during a virtual change of command ceremony, July 31. Seated from left is Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, NAVFAC Atlantic, and Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. The ceremony, held at the Vista Point Conference Center onboard Naval Station Norfolk, was streamed on Facebook Live and MS Teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 13:50
    Photo ID: 6294739
    VIRIN: 200731-N-HC520-056
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 519.96 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Change of Command, by Jeffrey C Doepp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Holds Virtual Change of Command Ceremony using Facebook Live, MS Teams

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Virginia
    Norfolk
    Change of Command
    MIDLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT