NAVFAC MIDLANT Change of Command

200731-N-HC520-056 NORFOLK (July 31, 2020) (Left) Capt. Gordon E. Meek III, relieves Capt. Richard D. Hayes III, as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, during a virtual change of command ceremony, July 31. Seated from left is Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, NAVFAC Atlantic, and Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. The ceremony, held at the Vista Point Conference Center onboard Naval Station Norfolk, was streamed on Facebook Live and MS Teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released)
|07.31.2020
|08.03.2020 13:50
|6294739
|200731-N-HC520-056
|1500x1000
|519.96 KB
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|6
|0
|0
