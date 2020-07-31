200731-N-HC520-056 NORFOLK (July 31, 2020) (Left) Capt. Gordon E. Meek III, relieves Capt. Richard D. Hayes III, as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, during a virtual change of command ceremony, July 31. Seated from left is Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, NAVFAC Atlantic, and Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. The ceremony, held at the Vista Point Conference Center onboard Naval Station Norfolk, was streamed on Facebook Live and MS Teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 13:50 Photo ID: 6294739 VIRIN: 200731-N-HC520-056 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 519.96 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Change of Command, by Jeffrey C Doepp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.