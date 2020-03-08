Schriever chaplains offer counseling, aid

The Schriever Air Force Base Chapel Corps provides spiritual and emotional support to Airmen stationed here to keep morale high and the mission advancing year-round.



The corps is a team of five Airmen who are dedicated to providing counsel to those in need. They are trained in providing spiritual and crisis counseling to support Airmen’s mental and spiritual health.



“The chaplain corps’ mission is to care for others,” said Staff Sgt. Lathaniel Leigh, Schriever Chapel Corps religious affairs airman. “We’re here for spiritual care, religious support and the overall well-being of our Airmen.”



Although the office is only open during the duty day, the Airmen who work in the shop are available 24/7, 365, to counsel and help Airmen in need.



“We’re here to encourage Airmen,” said Capt. Ronald Lawrence, Peterson-Schriever Garrison chaplain. “We’re not defined by the work we do, we want to make sure Airmen know their identity. When you know your identity and know your why, it can really make a big impact on yourself and the people around you.”



The chaplain corps is the only agency in the Air Force to offer 100% confidentiality, which means they do not share anything an Airmen tells them with anyone.



“Airmen don’t have to be religious to talk to chaplains,” Leigh said. “I think that holds a lot of people back, [but] Airmen can talk to us about life questions, relationship problems and confusion at work. The chaplains may not always be the best suited to help with your problems, but they can help guide you in the right direction.”



Seeing a chaplain is completely voluntary, no one can be forced to see a chaplain..



“We’re here to be agents of hope,” Lawrence said. “We want to restore any hope an Airman may have lost.”



The chaplain corps offers a variety of resources and activities for Airmen to enjoy, including the chapel resource room is located in Bldg. 300, Room 146.



One resource the chaplain corps provides as a means to unwind and connect is the Lunch Box Games, which is every Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Bldg. 300 Auditorium. Airmen can enjoy a lunch, play video games, card and board games and watch movies.



Additionally, the chaplain corps records and posts Sacred Space videos on the Schriever Air Force Base Facebook page. Sacred Space is a short series of videos where chaplains aim to inspire Airmen and let them know the chaplains are thinking of them and are available.



“Our office is embedded with the people,” Leigh said. “We want people to be familiar with who we are and comfortable coming to us. Our main mission is the people.”



To contact the chaplain’s office during the duty day, call 567-3705 or visit Bldg. 300, Room 149. If it is after hours, call the command post at 719-556-4555 and they will put you in contact with a chaplain to assist immediately.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 12:41 Story ID: 375164 Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Schriever chaplains offer counseling, aid, by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.