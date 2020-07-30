50th CPTS deactivates

Photo By Dennis Rogers | Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, left, and Maj. Justin...... read more read more Photo By Dennis Rogers | Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, left, and Maj. Justin Gabbard, 21st Comptroller Squadron commander, left, present the furled guidon representing the deactivation of the 50th Comptroller Squadron, July 30, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The former squadron was absorbed into a larger 21st CPTS at the Peterson-Schriever Garrison. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Rogers) see less | View Image Page

The 50th Comptroller Squadron officially deactivated July 30, 2020 at the Bldg. 210 courtyard here.



The 50th CPTS’s mission was to provide timely and accurate financial decision support and customer service to team Schriever. The former squadron was absorbed into a larger 21st CPTS as part of the U.S. Space Force reorganization.



“We’re changing the squadron name, but we’re not changing the outstanding work that you do or the benefits or contributions you will have to our mission,” said Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, addressing the squadron’s Airmen in attendance at the ceremony. “I have faith you will continue to exceed all expectations, you will continue to take care of all of our personnel, including both Space Force and Air Force members.”



The unit’s history dates back to Hahn Air Base, Germany, where it was stood up as one of eight in the Air Force in 1983. The unit deactivated in 1991, only to be reactivated as comptroller flight in 2003, and then back into a squadron after the Pentagon deemed it critical in 2004.



In its recent history, the squadron won two Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards, one in 2009 and one in 2016. Smith said they’ve managed a $154.5 million average budget while simultaneously assisting 22 Schriever base partners. Additionally the 50th CPTS oversaw the stand-up of the Defensive Cyber Operations budget for the entire space enterprise.



“CPTS is a crucial function for our bases,” said Smith. “You all do amazing work - not only ensuring our mission is fueled through dollars - but that all of our people are correctly in-processed, compensated and accrue their much deserved leave. As a side note, your expertise also keeps me, as a commander, out of trouble.”



The 50th CPTS was at one point the smallest CPTS in the Air Force with only 23 members at its smallest, despite serving a base population of more than 7,000 Airmen.



“From paved to lined roads, functioning elevators, food options, renovated work areas, portal phone storage, acquisition of augmented reality and much more – Schriever is looking good and the mission is advancing at unprecedented rates,” said Maj. Justin Gabbard 21st CPTS commander. “This team is truly phenomenal.”



Although the squadron stood down, its legacy will live on at Schriever through the Airmen who have served in the squadron and the Airmen they have helped.



“Many teams have carried the guidon over the years,” Gabbard said. “We can furl this flag and know we have done our part to ensure the mission sets and Airmen that comprised the 50th had unrivaled support and we did our predecessors proud.”