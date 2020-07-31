From Satellite Beach to commanding a satellite brigade

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade hosted a virtual Change of Command between Col. Tonri C. Brown, outgoing commander, and Col. Stephen Parrish, incoming commander, July 31.



Parrish, who just happened to be born near the central Atlantic coastal beach town of Satellite Beach, Florida, now steps into command of the Army’s only Satellite Operations Brigade, comprising active and Reserve component Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and Australian military and civilian employees.



“Our Soldiers and civilians represent the best in the Army and space community,” said Parrish in his ceremony speech. “Their intellect, their passion to succeed in their mission, and their professionalism are unmatched.”



Parrish recently earned a Master of Strategic Studies from the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama – his previous assignment in his 23-year career.



Prior to that he was the chief, Space Concepts Integration Officer for the Capability Development Center and Mission Command Center of Excellence at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, 2017-2019.



Parrish deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned a Bronze Star for his role as the theater linguist manager and chief, Counter Vehicle-Borne Improvised Device Task Force, Multi-National Forces, Baghdad, Iraq.



Brown, who served as the leader of the brigade for two years, expressed gratitude for his time leading the brigade.



“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve as your brigade commander,” Brown said to his former staff in his ceremony speech. “I enjoyed every single day.”



The U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade, which stood up May 1, 2019, consolidates all assigned satellite communication missions under a new major subordinate element to align for efficient command and control. It provides military satellite communication support globally through operations at all elements of the Department of Defense, U.S. government agencies and U.S. allies and partners.



Parrish is the brigade’s second commander.



“Thank you for your trust in me to lead this brigade,” Parrish said to his commanding officer, Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler. “Thank you for the excellent transition and support.”



Due to COVID-19 protocols, the ceremony was recorded and shared with hundreds of viewers who watched worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.01.2020 12:58 Story ID: 375072 Location: SATELLITE BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Satellite Beach to commanding a satellite brigade, by SSG Aaron Rognstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.