Col. Stephen Parrish, commander, U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade, assumes command July 31. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2020 12:54
|Photo ID:
|6293311
|VIRIN:
|200731-A-KW619-656
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Stephen Parrish, U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Satellite Beach to commanding a satellite brigade
LEAVE A COMMENT