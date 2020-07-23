USACE campground sports new Splash Pad for fun and excitement

Photo By Mark Rankin | This little one is having a blast in the water at the new Splash Pad Park located at...... read more read more Photo By Mark Rankin | This little one is having a blast in the water at the new Splash Pad Park located at the Kendall Campground below the Wolf Creek Dam. The Splash pad opened June 29, 2020. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin) see less | View Image Page

JAMESTOWN, KY. (July 23, 2020) The word is out. One of the best ways to beat the heat in the Lake Cumberland summer sun is to splash the day away in the refreshing sprinkles of a splash pad.



As temperatures hover into the 90s, kids, and families that visit the Kendall Campground are now able to cool off at a new Splash Pad while visiting beautiful Lake Cumberland.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District facility managers and park rangers at Lake Cumberland have fulfilled the dream of adding a new amenity to the park and credit employees Tony Bernard and Steven Hayes for putting most of the arm strength into making it happen.



“We are so proud of our staff and the hard work they put in to make this come to life," said Melissa Latham, facility manager for Lake Cumberland. “We are just thrilled to see the public interest and how much the youth are enjoying this Splash Pad. It is another excellent example of a recreational venue that provides heat relief, especially for children, and it is these amenities that continue to enhance the quality of life at the nearby campground."



Latham said the 1,600 square feet Splash Pad includes: two double loops, one single loop water sprayer, ring sprays with a rain curtain, and an aerial fan sprayer.



She said the original idea was conceived by former Lake Cumberland Resource Manager Michael Boles. Latham said Boles left the position but the staff kept the idea alive and it came to fruition.



The Splash pad was originally scheduled to open Memorial Day however, it was delayed and opened as part of a phased approach for reopening recreation facilities following COVID-19 closures and social distancing restrictions.



According to Park Rangers Judy Daulton and Tanner Rich, the Splash pad opened June 29 and has been a summer hit for area guests and campers.



“The kids love it," said Daulton. “Moms, dads, and grandparents all love it and I think the kids do too."



Daulton said the Splash Pad is an interactive venue for kids, brings simple water play fun right to the foot of the beautiful Wolf Creek Dam, and is walking accessible for campers. W



“Our summer months around Lake Cumberland are very busy," said Daulton. “We welcome all campers, the community to visit, bring the kids and have some fun."



The splash pad is surrounded by shaded tables for snacks and picnics and park benches for resting. This allows parents of young children to keep a close eye on their kids without having to leave the comfort of the shade.



Adjacent to the Splash Pad is a pre-existing snack bar, parking area and full restroom facility. Kids who are not interested in the water feature can climb on a play structure. It is partially enclosed for safe climbing but offers children the option of tube slides for quick descents. The structure also offers a full variety of play structure obstacles for climbing, swinging and jumping. The splash pad is inclusive and accessible.



USACE reminds all visitors to please follow these steps to recreate responsibly: honor the 6-foot social distance rule, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out" etiquette, and always wear a life jacket when near the water.



This announcement applies to all USACE-managed recreation areas located within the state of Kentucky, including those at Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland, and Laurel River Lake.



State-operated or concessionaire operated beaches and recreation areas at USACE Lakes have their own policies in place. The Nashville District recommends that the public contact the respective state agencies for their operating status.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)