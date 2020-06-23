NMCB-5 Strengthens Partnerships in the Federated States of Micronesia

Story by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson



The U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei and the Pohnpei Department of Education held an Informal Skills Transfer Program ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Kolonia, Federated States of Micronesia, Jun. 23.



The purpose of the program is to promote the participation of Pohnpei’s construction workforce with the Seabees during their community projects.



While on the job, the Seabees led the crew and managed the construction. They also taught participants the construction style and techniques honed by Seabees across the Pacific, and in return learned those of Micronesia.



Five workers from the Pohnpei Department of Education completed a total of 1,292 hours of work while at Sokehs Pah Elementary. They all had the opportunity to work on rough carpentry and finish work while working with Detail Pohnpei’s electricians during the renovation.



“It was a very different experience for me,” said Steelworker 3rd Class Roslyn Ruiz. “I learned a lot from them because they were much older and had a lot of construction knowledge already. I also got to learn a lot about their culture getting to see them every day and I made new friends.”



The exchange in knowledge that took place over the three-month duration of the project was instrumental in not only completing the project on time, but also bolstering the relationship between the United States and Federated States of Micronesia.



“Working with the Department of Education I managed to learn so much about the people of Pohnpei, about their culture, beliefs, and just personal life experience,” said Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ignacio Munguia. “I [learned] how to speak their local language, not fluently, but they could understand [me]. Being able to connect with these great people made me grow as a person both professionally and outside of work.”



The Seabees are using this program to build an enduring partnership with the College of Micronesia. Upon completion of each project, the officer in charge awards certified hours of construction to participants, which they can combine with classes from the college when enrolled in its apprenticeship program.



NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the region.

