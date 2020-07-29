USS Mobile Bay holds change of command

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (July 29, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) held a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (July 29, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) held a change of command ceremony in port San Diego July 29. Capt. Bob Bryans was relieved as Mobile Bay’s commanding officer by Capt. Jeremy Gray in a ceremony held in the ship’s pilot house. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO, CA -- The guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) held a change of command ceremony in port San Diego July 29.



Capt. Bob Bryans was relieved as Mobile Bay’s commanding officer by Capt. Jeremy Gray in a ceremony held in the ship’s pilot house.



“I am honored to have worked alongside the incredible sailors of Mobile Bay,” said Bryans. “Their hard work and dedication have improved the ship’s readiness and warfighting proficiency. They have made a tremendous contribution to the Navy’s mission.”



During his command, the sailors of Mobile Bay completed an around-the-world deployment as Integrated Air & Missile Defense Commander for Carrier Strike Group THREE, extended sustainment phase and $38 million ship’s selected restricted availability. Bryans’ next assignment will be on the staff of OPNAV N96.



“Few ships in the Navy have so storied a history, or so much to be proud of,” said Gray. “We’ve got a tremendous legacy built by shipmates that have gone to sea before us in Mobile bay. We should all strive to be deserving of that legacy. You are and should be a proud crew based on your past accomplishments, but we have more to do. Our goal is a ship ready to once again fight and win while forward deployed. I’m confident we’ll rise to those challenges together. Damn the torpedoes shipmates.”



Gray’s previous assignment was as commanding officer of the precommissioning unit Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002), the third Zumwalt class destroyer. He previously commanded USS Independence (LCS 2) and also served as chief staff officer for Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE.