Wear A Mask/ Service Before Self

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Story by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    349th Air Mobility Wing initiated the “Wear A Mask” campaign on July 23, 2020 at Travis AFB, CA, taking an aggressive approach through visual awareness to slow down the spread of COVID-19. The campaign series expands into three poster designs displaying the U.S. Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force graphics and photo by Dennis Santarinala)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.31.2020 01:56
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
