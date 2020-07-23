Wear A Mask/ Service Before Self

349th Air Mobility Wing initiated the “Wear A Mask” campaign on July 23, 2020 at Travis AFB, CA, taking an aggressive approach through visual awareness to slow down the spread of COVID-19. The campaign series expands into three poster designs displaying the U.S. Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force graphics and photo by Dennis Santarinala)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2020 01:56
|Story ID:
|374968
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
