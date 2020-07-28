Balancing the Marine Corps and family

The Marine Corps brings people together from all different backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultures from all around the world.



Sergeant Angel Valdillez wanted to be a part of the Corps since he was 12 years old and on August 5, 2015, he left for recruit training from his home in Everett, Washington.



“I always knew this is what I wanted to do,” said Valdillez. “I didn’t join for the benefits, I just wanted to be a Marine.”



Little did he know what his career had in store for him.



Sergeant Jessica Hernandez left for recruit training on June 20, 2016 from her home in Houston. She stated that her desire to earn the title of ‘Marine’ came from wanting to be a part of the brotherhood and sisterhood that the Marine Corps provides.



Eventually their paths crossed after a mutual friend introduced them in February 2018. When looking back, they both agreed that sparks were instantly lit between the two.



“From then on we just started dating,” said Hernandez. “It was hard because we were a few hours apart from each other, but it was worth it.”



Hernandez was stationed in Barstow, California and Valdillez was stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, but they still made time for each other. Hernandez stated that every weekend possible they would drive to see each other.



In February 2019, they decided on forever. Valdillez got down on one knee and asked Hernandez to marry him. Just a few months later they were overwhelmed with more joyful news.



“When we found out I was pregnant it definitely was a shock,” said Hernandez. “I took so many tests because I didn’t believe it. Once the shock set in, we were so excited.”



Although they were still 3 hours apart from each other, Valdlillez worked hard to be with Hernandez throughout every milestone of the pregnancy.



“She had appointments once a month, so I made sure I had everything taken care of so I could be there,” said Valdillez. “It felt amazing to be able to be with her throughout the pregnancy even though I was a few hours away from her.”



On May 8, 2019, they were married and shortly after their son, Lorenzo, was born.



“Our wedding day was so special because we knew what the future had in store for us,” said Hernandez. “We knew that in just a few short months Lorenzo was going to be born, and our life and family together would begin.”



As a married couple, the Marine Corps provides them with a basic housing allowance, full health care and financial security. The Corps also works to ensure military spouses are stationed in the same geographic area when possible.



Now, Hernandez is an operations clerk at Recruiting Station San Diego while Valdillez is serving as a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.



Both Marines have busy schedules and work hard to make time for their family. Even with the challenges of time, they feel rewarded by seeing each other's achievements.



“Balancing everything is hard, especially since we are both fairly young in our careers,” said Hernandez. “Some days we have more time than other days, but seeing his reenlistment, awards, and promotions is just so rewarding to see that he is thriving.”



Hernandez and Valdillez plan to continue to serve in the Marine Corps while also supporting and encouraging each other to be better Marines, partners and parents.



“I never would have met him if we both didn’t join at the time that we did,” said Hernandez. “It has been a blessing to be able to be together, and to have so much support and security.”



Among that, Marine Corps Community Services provides multiple family care initiatives to help support families in the military. Most military installations provide on base child care at Child Development Centers and offer many courses for new parents.

