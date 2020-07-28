TSC Great Lakes Frocks Sailors

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 28, 2020) Training Support Center Great Lakes Navy Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 28, 2020) Training Support Center Great Lakes Navy Military Training Instructors Yeoman 1st Class Daniela Alcantara, Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Kia Nuno, Fire Control 1st Class Robert Pranke, and Naval Aircrewman Avionics 1st Class Marvin Vargas participate in a frocking ceremony where they advanced to 1st class petty officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technicians Seaman Mike Contrata/Released) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes, Ill. (July 28, 2020)— Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes frocked four Sailors to 1st class petty officers July 28.



Advancing as petty officers were Navy Military Training Instructor (NMTI) Yeoman 1st Class Daniela Alcantara, NMTI Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Kia Nuno, NMTI Fire Control 1st Class Robert Pranke, and NMTI Naval Aircrewman Avionics 1st Class Marvin Vargas.



"One of the most exciting and proudest moments in the Navy is seeing hard working Sailors advance, and automatically accepting greater authority, trust and responsibility," said TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. "Our Sailors continue to impress me with their enthusiasm, professionalism and commitment to doing things right while executing our vital mission. Congratulations goes out to them on accomplishing this significant milestone in their career"