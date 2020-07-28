TSC Great Lakes Frocks Sailors

Great Lakes, Ill. (July 28, 2020)— Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes frocked four Sailors to 1st class petty officers July 28.
Advancing as petty officers were Navy Military Training Instructor (NMTI) Yeoman 1st Class Daniela Alcantara, NMTI Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Kia Nuno, NMTI Fire Control 1st Class Robert Pranke, and NMTI Naval Aircrewman Avionics 1st Class Marvin Vargas.
"One of the most exciting and proudest moments in the Navy is seeing hard working Sailors advance, and automatically accepting greater authority, trust and responsibility," said TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. "Our Sailors continue to impress me with their enthusiasm, professionalism and commitment to doing things right while executing our vital mission. Congratulations goes out to them on accomplishing this significant milestone in their career"
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 15:08
|Story ID:
|374750
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
