    TSC Great Lakes Frocks Sailors

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 28, 2020) Training Support Center Great Lakes Navy Military Training Instructors Yeoman 1st Class Daniela Alcantara, Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Kia Nuno, Fire Control 1st Class Robert Pranke, and Naval Aircrewman Avionics 1st Class Marvin Vargas participate in a frocking ceremony where they advanced to 1st class petty officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technicians Seaman Mike Contrata/Released)

    Frocking
    Training Support Center Great Lakes
    TSC Great Lakes
    1st Class Petty Officer

