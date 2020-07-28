Soldiers Train with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

Task Force Spartan Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, recently conducted a readiness exercise with their M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.



“We are doing a load exercise of the HIMARS and the ammo pods,” said 1st Lt. James Hamilton, the executive officer of Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment. “We have done this exercise three times in the same heat to refine our tactical proficiency.”



The refining of the process is at the directive of Task Force Spartan’s higher headquarters.



“In accordance with CENTCOM published guidance, we are responsible to provide a flexible response element,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Benjamin Lewis. “What that looks like in the artillery world is a certain number of launchers that are available.”



Each of the Alpha Batteries launchers is configured to be ready for use at a moment’s notice.



“The purpose of that exercise is to maintain our readiness,” said Lewis. “All with the intent of maintaining that lethality along with readiness.”



Maintaining readiness through practice exercises can increase the team’s effectiveness when a real-world mission calls on them.



“The M142 has an internal extender, the launcher turns and backs up,” said Lewis. “They extend the launch arm and the internal hook in the center and then pulls the pods in.”



This process can be accomplished at speed with a well-drilled crew.



“The quicker and safer we load allows us to carry out missions faster to support maneuver elements,” said Hamilton.



“My Soldiers can complete this mission at a moment’s notice,” said 1st Sgt. Lewis Heagler, the senior enlisted leader of Alpha Battery.



“They are very well versed at their job,” said Lewis. “This is my first time watching the Soldiers from the 133rd in action, and I thought they executed well.”

