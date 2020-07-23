Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Train with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers Train with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

    KUWAIT

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to A Battery, 4th Battalion, 133rd Artillery Regiment, conduct M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System loading exercises in Kuwait July 23, 2020. This exercise is designed to quickly and safely load rocket pods into the HIMARS to respond to any threat.

