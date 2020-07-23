Soldiers Train with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to A Battery, 4th Battalion, 133rd Artillery Regiment, conduct M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System loading exercises in Kuwait July 23, 2020. This exercise is designed to quickly and safely load rocket pods into the HIMARS to respond to any threat.

