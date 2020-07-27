Courtesy Photo | On July 25, 1895, the War Department issued General Orders No. 46, directing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On July 25, 1895, the War Department issued General Orders No. 46, directing commanders to open post exchanges at their installations. 125 years later, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service continues to improve the Quality-of-Life of Warfighters and their families. see less | View Image Page

NEWS RELEASE: 20-087 July 27, 2020

EXCHANGE MEDIA CONTACT: LOYD BRUMFIELD – brumfieldl@aafes.com



Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates 125th anniversary with Three Sweepstakes Worth More than $20,000



DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating its 125th anniversary by giving Soldiers, Airmen and their families a chance to win prizes in three sweepstakes worth $20,448.



Shoppers can enter the following sweepstakes:



• Amazon Echo Sweepstakes – Five grand-prize winners will take home an Amazon Echo Show 5 and another 125 winners will be awarded Amazon Echo Dots in a sweepstakes valued at $6,698. Sweepstakes run through Aug. 23, and winners will be selected via a random drawing that will take place no later than Aug. 28.



• 125th Anniversary Tactical Sweepstakes – 88 winners will be awarded a $125 Exchange gift card in a sweepstakes worth $11,000. The sweepstakes ends Aug. 23. Winners will be chosen no later than Sept. 4.



• Trolls World Tour Sweepstakes – Through Aug. 21, eligible shoppers can enter to win one of 50 gift baskets in the Trolls World Tour Sweepstakes worth $2,750. Winners will be selected by a random drawing held by Aug. 28.



“As the Exchange celebrates its 125th anniversary, these sweepstakes are an exciting way to thank the military community for being part of our family,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Airmen, Soldiers, retirees and Veterans who shop the Exchange help make the benefit strong.”



Military Shoppers and honorably discharged Veterans can enter all three sweepstakes at http://www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on the final day of the sweepstakes.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



