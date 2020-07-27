West Palm Beach, Florida Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Yeoman 2nd Class Kevin Morgan, a resident of West Palm...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Yeoman 2nd Class Kevin Morgan, a resident of West Palm Beach, Florida, is in charge of administration at the transportation motor pool and was recognized as Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 22, 2020. Morgan, a 2007 graduate of Royal Palm Beach High School, Florida, is in charge of over 200 vehicles on base, he oversees weekly inspections for 150 vehicles and 57 all-terrain vehicles. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Yeoman 2nd Class Kevin Morgan, from West Palm Beach, Florida, is in charge of administration at the transportation motor pool and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, July 22, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Morgan and congratulate him on his nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Morgan exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



As an administrative clerk and transportation motor pool petty officer, Morgan is in a charge of over 200 vehicles in Camp Lemonnier. He oversees weekly inspections for 150 vehicles and 57 all-terrain vehicles.



“I observe the assets to make sure they are up to standard,” said Morgan. “I’ve commissioned and replaced 146 vehicles, ensuring service members have the best means of transportation for their missions. As an administrative clerk, I’ve processed over 800 documents during my time at Camp Lemonnier.”



Morgan, a 2007 graduate of Royal Palm Beach High School, credits his success in the Navy to the many lessons learned growing up in West Palm Beach.



“I recognized the importance of education early on and how some take this for granted or not very seriously,” said Morgan. “Knowing the Navy could pay for my education became the deciding factor in joining.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Morgan is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Morgan is most proud of the physical readiness he’s maintained since deploying.



“I have lost more than 50 pounds while being deployment, to me this my biggest and proudest accomplishment,” said Morgan. “It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication; some days, I just didn’t want to work out, some of my peers helped me stay motivated.”



Morgan comes from a history of military service and hopes to carry on a family tradition.



“I have two uncles who served, Senior Master Sgt. Paul Ricketts (ret.) and Sgt. 1st Class Trevor Ricketts (ret.),” Morgan said. “My cousin Andrew Waithe is a U.S. Navy veteran and my younger brother, Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Korey Morgan is currently stationed in Japan. My uncles mentored me and told me a lot about the military, which inspired me to join. I was able to see how the military would improve my quality of living and be a great opportunity to travel.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Morgan, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“Being forward deployed for the first time, I’ve been able to learn more about being an administration clerk,” Morgan said. “I’m glad to have been able to learn more about Navy operations outside the states and work in a fast-paced, challenging environment.”