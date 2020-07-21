Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Palm Beach, Florida Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Yeoman 2nd Class Kevin Morgan, a resident of West Palm Beach, Florida, is in charge of administration at the transportation motor pool and was recognized as Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 22, 2020. Morgan, a 2007 graduate of Royal Palm Beach High School, Florida, is in charge of over 200 vehicles on base, he oversees weekly inspections for 150 vehicles and 57 all-terrain vehicles. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

