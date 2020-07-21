CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Yeoman 2nd Class Kevin Morgan, a resident of West Palm Beach, Florida, is in charge of administration at the transportation motor pool and was recognized as Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 22, 2020. Morgan, a 2007 graduate of Royal Palm Beach High School, Florida, is in charge of over 200 vehicles on base, he oversees weekly inspections for 150 vehicles and 57 all-terrain vehicles. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 07:31 Photo ID: 6287096 VIRIN: 200721-N-QY397-015 Resolution: 3300x2357 Size: 644.37 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Palm Beach, Florida Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.