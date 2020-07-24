Col. Kenneth Tafao Jr. graduates from the United States Army War College

Col. Kenneth Tafao Jr., U.S. Army, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a master's degree in Strategic Studies on July 24, 2020.



The graduation ceremony guest speaker was Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn, the U.S. Army G 3/5/7.



A native of Pago Pago, American Samoa, Tafao graduated from the University of Hawaii at Manoa in 1995. He is currently assigned as the Chief of Staff for the 9th Mission Support Command. Tafao has also served in the highly decorated, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, in various positions such as Platoon Leader, Company Commander, Staff Officer, Executive Officer and Battalion Commander. In his civilian capacity, Tafao is the 9th MSC G 3/7.



The U.S. Army War College's two-year distance education curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.

