Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Kenneth Tafao Jr. graduates from the United States Army War College

    Col. Kenneth Tafao Jr. graduates from the United States Army War College

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Mission Support Command

    Col. Kenneth Tafao Jr., U.S. Army, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a master's degree in Strategic Studies on July 24, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 22:04
    Photo ID: 6285756
    VIRIN: 200724-A-EY244-1001
    Resolution: 231x285
    Size: 37.56 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: PAGO PAGO, AS
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Kenneth Tafao Jr. graduates from the United States Army War College, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    USAR
    U.S. Army War College
    9th Mission Support Command
    9th MSC
    Go For Broke
    100/442nd Infantry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT