USNS Leroy Grumman Beats COVID-19, Deploys Overseas

Photo By Bill Mesta | 200724-N-OH262-0854 NORFOLK, Va (July 24, 2020)--Military Sealift Command's fleet...... read more read more Photo By Bill Mesta | 200724-N-OH262-0854 NORFOLK, Va (July 24, 2020)--Military Sealift Command's fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) gets underway from Naval Station Norfolk, July 24. The ship departed the naval station to begin its overseas deployment in support of U.S. Navy and allied efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet's area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta/released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (July 24, 2020)—Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) departed Naval Station Norfolk, July 24, to begin its overseas deployment in support of U.S. Navy and allied forces operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet’s and U.S. 5th Fleet’s areas of operation.



Grumman overcame tremendous challenges to begin this deployment as multiple members of the crew were infected with the COVID-19 virus while the ship was undergoing a regularly scheduled shipyard maintenance period.



“Grumman was hard hit, just a few months after ‘pandemic’ became a household word,” according to Capt. Keith Walzak, USNS Leroy Grumman’s master. “We were in a shipyard. While we followed the prescribed MSC and Center for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines, we were not immune.”



One member of USNS Leroy Grumman’s crew succumbed to the virus while the ship was in the shipyard.



“While only a few crew-members were symptomatic, many tested positive for the virus, and were placed in quarantine,” added Walzak. “We were devastated when we lost a shipmate to the virus, and this loss is something we carry with us still.”



Prior to deploying, the entire crew was tested for the COVID-19 to ensure the ship left the naval station free of the virus.



“In the days leading up to our deployment, the crew was loading cargo, and performing required maintenance, but it was not business as usual,” Walzak said. “Our preparations to begin the deployment were carried out in a ‘bubble,’ so we didn’t have any outside physical contact with anyone who could have contaminated the crew. We ensured that we have a ‘clean ship,’ and are mission capable.”



While on deployment, Grumman will be supporting U.S. Navy and allied ship’s logistics requirements by filling their supply needs via underway replenishment-at-sea services.



“Underway replenishment-at-sea, or UNREP, provides a means for the navies of the world, which we support, to maintain their warfighting capacities and their deployed positions without having to go off-station or be replaced by another ship while they travel to get re-fueled and re-supplied with cargo and stores,” according to Walzak. “With an UNREP fleet available world-wide, our forces are more able to complete and sustain their missions.”



Grumman is crewed by 89 Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) who are responsible for all operations aboard the ship.



“As Grumman is a United States Coast Guard certified ship, we are required to carry specific persons that can perform the ship’s required duties, in order to maintain and operate the ship to meet these USCG requirements,” said Walzak. “Most know about captains and chief engineers, who, while important, are not the backbone of the ship,” he continued. “It is the core of the crew, the unlicensed deck, engine, communication and supply personnel, who carry the load for us.”



“Many of our people, from top-to-bottom are ‘jacks-of-all-trades,’ and perform numerous day-to-day duties, outside of providing UNREP services,” he added. “Our crew goes beyond the job descriptions of their particular ratings. We have come to expect that even entry level personnel, many of which are new hires, will develop into capable UNREP teams, damage control and fire-fighting teams, as well as the specific ratings to which they are assigned aboard.”



The ship's namesake, Leroy Grumman, was an American aeronautical engineer, test pilot, and industrialist who founded the company now known as Northrop Grumman.



“UNSN Leroy Grumman, as I believe all MSC ships have, possesses pride that goes deeper than the crew-list,” concluded Walzak. “Many of our mariners have been aboard for many years, whether continuously or via repeated assignments, and have a personal stake in this ship.”



“There are many factors that have impacted our crews, but together we get the job done,” he added. “Our mission is always at the pinnacle of our thoughts, which I believe will make this deployment a success. Grumman is one crew, and one team.”



Grumman is part of MSC’s Combat Logistics Force which is the supply lines to U.S. Navy ships at sea. These ships provide virtually everything that Navy ships need including fuel, food, fleet ordnance and dry cargo, spare parts, mail and other supplies.