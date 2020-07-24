Privatized housing resident advocate established for LRAFB

In accordance with the Military Housing Privatization Initiative Tenant Bill of Rights signed earlier this year, base officials recently appointed a privatized housing resident advocate for Team Little Rock.



According to AFI32-6000, the installation privatized housing resident advocate takes a proactive approach to ensure military members’ and their families’ concerns with privatized housing are addressed and elevated to the appropriate levels within the chain of command.



“I work with leadership and staff who sincerely have the well-being of our Airmen on their minds, and that is essential for me to accomplish what I need to do as an advocate,” said Sandy Smock, Little Rock Air Force Base privatized housing resident advocate. “This position involves skillsets I have built upon in various roles along with my desire to problem solve, and make positive differences for our service members and their families. It offers numerous opportunities to build partnerships and relationships while serving those who serve.”



Smock will serve as a liaison between the installation’s privatized housing partner and residents to ensure quality housing and fair treatment for active-duty members, as well as provide appropriate resolution or preventing unnecessary escalation of a concern or discrepancy while residing in base housing.



“Empowering a voice if something seems not quite right to speak up is vital,” Smock said. “As an advocate, I am available to military residents to listen, discuss, take action if necessary and follow through until the residents’ concerns are addressed. Solutions may often result from a variety of courses of action and can often lead to improved processes and procedures.”



Smock, who is also a Guardsmen from the 189th Airlift Wing and has served for over 27 years, says she knows this position will directly affect Airmen ability to successfully execute the mission.



She added that she is also looking forward to building relationships with Airmen and their families while ensuring they live in safe and healthy homes and hopes to alleviate any undue stress.



“Airmen often don’t have enough time to do research, confirm housing processes and procedures, understand all the complex laws, policies and regulations, keep up with any housing administrational changes, or know all the helpful hints out there on leasing a home,” Smock said. “This is where I encourage military members and their families to reach out to me. I can assist in all these areas, and if I don’t know an answer I will know who to reach out to for the answer.”



By appropriately housing Airmen and safeguarding the quality of their homes, the Air Force demonstrates its commitment to continuing housing improvement initiatives while utilizing the voice of Airmen.



Resident advocates are keys to the privatized housing program’s future success, Smock said.



“Without hesitation, I can assure our Little Rock AFB military residents that their volunteer service is valued and appreciated, and this position is one more resource for them to employ so they can remain Ready Warriors,” Smock said.



In addition to the new position, a Resident Council will also be initiated within the next couple of months for all military members to meet and voice concerns while being part of a team to enhance the privatized housing community. The first Resident Council meeting will be held virtually in September.



For questions regarding privatized housing or the Resident Council, contact Sandy Smock at (501)-987-1247, or email sandy.smock.1@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 17:11 Story ID: 374592 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Privatized housing resident advocate established for LRAFB, by A1C Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.