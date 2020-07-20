Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Privatized housing resident advocate established for LRAFB

    Privatized housing resident advocate established for LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Sandy Smock, installation privatized housing resident advocate, poses for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 20, 2020. The installation privatized housing resident advocate takes a proactive approach to ensure military members' and their families' concerns with PH are addressed and elevated to the appropriate levels within the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020
    VIRIN: 200720-F-DN449-1013
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Privatized housing resident advocate established for LRAFB

