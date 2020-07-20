Sandy Smock, installation privatized housing resident advocate, poses for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 20, 2020. The installation privatized housing resident advocate takes a proactive approach to ensure military members’ and their families’ concerns with PH are addressed and elevated to the appropriate levels within the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 17:11 Photo ID: 6285405 VIRIN: 200720-F-DN449-1013 Resolution: 5771x3847 Size: 849.92 KB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Privatized housing resident advocate established for LRAFB, by A1C Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.