JRTC Ops Gp hosts change of command

Photo By Angie Thorne | Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding...... read more read more Photo By Angie Thorne | Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, passes the colors to Col. Jason A. Curl, the incoming Operations Group commander, at the change of command ceremony held July 16 in front of Operations Group Headquarters. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — The Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group change of command ceremony took place July 16 in front of Ops Grp headquarters — also known as the glass house.

Col. David W. Gardner, outgoing commander, relinquished command to Col. Jason A. Curl, incoming commander.

Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, JRTC and Fort Polk commanding general, presided over the change of command.

Gardner said the observer coach trainers, instructors and Geronimo paratroopers of Operations Group want to be here (at JRTC).

“They are not only getting their Ph.D. in decisive action war fighting, they are helping those with whom they work to navigate and learn from the crucible training experience at the Joint Readiness Training Center,” he said. “Although we do not know where our nation’s next war might be, the men and women of our Army must be ready.”

Gardner said the Soldiers and leadership that make up Operations Group are the best.

“Operations Group is proud JRTC is the premier crucible training experience. We prepare units to fight and win in the most complex environment. We are inspiring professionals; we are trusted and respected,” he said.

Frank welcomed Curl to JRTC as the right colonel to be the next commander of Operations Group.

Curl thanked Gardner for turning over an outstanding JRTC Operations Group.

“I am honored and humbled to join your ranks. Throughout my 25-year career, I’ve been extremely impressed with the professionalism and dedication of this organization. I look forward to furthering that legacy together,” he said.