Ops Grp Change of Command

Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, passes the colors to Col. Jason A. Curl, the incoming Operations Group commander, at the change of command ceremony held July 16 in front of Operations Group Headquarters.
07.16.2020
07.24.2020
|6285250
|200716-A-WU691-119
|1190x994
|983.32 KB
FORT POLK, LA, US
|1
|0
|0
JRTC Ops Gp hosts change of command
