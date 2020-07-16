Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ops Grp Change of Command

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, passes the colors to Col. Jason A. Curl, the incoming Operations Group commander, at the change of command ceremony held July 16 in front of Operations Group Headquarters.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JRTC Ops Gp hosts change of command

