Spartan Shield, unique joint training is a success

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron and Marines assigned to Marine Air control Squadron 1 conducted Spartan Shield 20-7, a joint air and missile defense exercise at the U.S. Air Force Europe-Africa Warfare Center in Kaiserslautern , Germany on July 15-23, 2020.



“This training is important because in a real-world situation the service members here can employ patriot missile battalions and defend our maneuvering units and our partners and allies“, Army Capt. Brendon Gregory, an Air Defense Officer, assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, said. “This exercise also helps with deconflicting of fires with a joint and combined kill chain.”



For the first time ever, the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade completed the Table VIII Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer (ADAFCO)Certification in the European Theater, Gregory said.

Beginning on July 15, 2020 the training started with a classroom portion to orient or refresh the trainees on tactics, techniques and procedures for operating in a joint kill chain, Gregory explained. The class primarily revolved around the use of Patriot Missile air defense assets interlaced with Air Force aircraft for defensive counter strikes.



With the Theater Air Control System (TACS), the Soldiers, Airmen and Marines served as the primary integration and deconfliction point for fighters conducting defensive counter-air, offensive counter-air, suppression of enemy air defense, and air defense artillery fire control during the exercise, said Gregory. Deconfliction between the control reporting centers and the air defense assets has improved immensely.



Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer teams were created during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 because of friendly fire that occurred in combat. The ADAFCO Table VIII certification validates the participating units ability to operate in combat and mitigate potential fratricides.



“This training is unique because we have a much better opportunity to integrate with our Army Air Defense counterparts.”, Air Force Capt. Quincy Whitham, assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron. “Training together, and knowing how to operate with the different services and realizing that integration is absolutely critical for the defense of Europe and our allies.”



