Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spartan Shield, unique joint training a success

    Spartan Shield, unique joint training a success

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron and Marines assigned to Marine Air control Squadron 1 conducted Spartan Shield 20-7, a joint air and missile defense exercise at the U.S. Air Force Europe-Africa Warfare Center in Kaiserslautern , Germany on July 15-23, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 12:38
    Photo ID: 6284936
    VIRIN: 200723-A-HL439-552
    Resolution: 2664x1771
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Shield, unique joint training a success, by SGT Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    US Army Europe
    USAEUR
    USArmy
    10th AAMDC
    StrongEurope
    EuropeStrong
    European Defenders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT