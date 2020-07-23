Spartan Shield, unique joint training a success

Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron and Marines assigned to Marine Air control Squadron 1 conducted Spartan Shield 20-7, a joint air and missile defense exercise at the U.S. Air Force Europe-Africa Warfare Center in Kaiserslautern , Germany on July 15-23, 2020.

