Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron and Marines assigned to Marine Air control Squadron 1 conducted Spartan Shield 20-7, a joint air and missile defense exercise at the U.S. Air Force Europe-Africa Warfare Center in Kaiserslautern , Germany on July 15-23, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6284936
|VIRIN:
|200723-A-HL439-552
|Resolution:
|2664x1771
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
This work, Spartan Shield, unique joint training a success, by SGT Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
