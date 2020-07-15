HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division puts Safety, Realistic Training First

Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, hosted a fire team training exercise near West McKeithan Pond, Fort Bragg, July 16, 2020. U.S. Army commanders use fire team training exercises and combat environment training areas to evaluate the capabilities of their weapons and Paratroopers.

U.S. Army Cpt. Samuel Rolofson, a military intelligence officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, was the officer in charge of the training and referred to it as unique.

"This training was unique because many of our mitigation measures for COVID 19 are in effect," said Rolofson. "We are using unique strategies to overcome and reduce heat exposure by allowing our Soldiers to rest within the COVID restriction guidelines mandated by FORSCOM."

Under Rolofson's watchful eyes, he supervised the range operations from the tower. On the ground, Cpt. Maitiu Laman, Headquarters Support Company commander, observed the teams' communication techniques, and their weapons functions while they moved toward the objective.

Rolofson and Laman's mission were clear. They were focused on improving any complexities the trainers may foresee, reinforce, sustain, and expand the Paratroopers marksmanship skills to ready them for war.

U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Smith, a fire team leader, said, "Earlier today, we started with a dry run. It was a little choppy as we worked out the mechanics, but as we progressed, we saw a significant improvement throughout the entire exercise. I believe our team definitely got some great training out of it today."

The firing range at West McKeithan Pond was triple-layered. It was designed to provided forested, desert, and an urban fighting area to challenge the Troopers with real life combat scenarios.

"The range is unique to the Paratroopers," said Rolofson. "It has a right and left side maneuverer, with realistic environments which was relatively new to them."

Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Commander Lt. Col Todd Sunday, and Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Chaplin Mike Basie, came to the range, talked to the Troopers, served them chow, and recognized them for their work during the training.

U.S. Army Pvt. Edward Wiggins, with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division said, “When the BC came to me, we talked about the training and things I can do to improve my marksmanship fundamentals it was pretty cool.”

